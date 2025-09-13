This Sunday, community members will gather on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse to honor the life of Charlie Kirk. The event, described as a celebration of life, will begin at noon and offer time for reflection, remembrance, and unity.

Honoring Charlie Kirk Through Prayer and Memories

The program will include prayer, the singing of the National Anthem, and a moment of silence. Attendees will also hear from a young person who first found their footing with Kirk through Turning Point, sharing how his guidance and encouragement shaped their journey.

Carrying Flags to Honor Kirk’s Values

Organizers are encouraging those who attend to bring American flags as a show of support and solidarity. The simple act of carrying a flag, they say, is a powerful reminder of the values of faith, freedom, and community that Kirk championed throughout his life.

READ MORE: University of Montana President Speaks After Utah Campus Shooting

Remembering the Life of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was 31 years old, a husband and father of two, and the founder of the youth activist organization Turning Point USA. His work was dedicated to engaging young people in civic discussions and encouraging them to embrace leadership opportunities.

Investigation Continues Following Suspect’s Arrest

Authorities have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the man arrested for the shooting that claimed Kirk’s life during a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was taken into custody within 33 hours of the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Inside the Montana State Capitol: Stunning Photos You Have to See Take a look inside the Montana State Capitol with these stunning photos that highlight its rich history, grand architecture, and beautiful artwork. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor