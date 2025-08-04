This is an opinion piece by Senator Steve Daines and Jeff Mow about the urgent need to protect and maintain our national parks, especially the treasured public lands right here in Montana.

Our Parks Are Loved and Struggling

It’s no secret that America’s national parks are more popular than ever. But while visitor numbers are at record highs, the infrastructure that supports those experiences is aging fast. Roads, bridges, water systems, and housing are deteriorating, and in many cases, unsafe.

In Montana’s Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks, the Lewis River Bridge, Going-to-the-Sun Road, the Old Faithful to West Thumb corridor, and the Northeast Entrance Road are just a few examples of vital routes that need extensive, ongoing repairs.

The Problem Didn’t Happen Overnight

This level of disrepair didn’t appear suddenly, it’s the result of years, even decades, of deferred maintenance. And like any major repair job that’s been delayed too long, the longer we wait, the worse (and more expensive) it gets.

How the Great American Outdoors Act Helped

In 2020, Senator Daines introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill that was signed into law by President Trump. It was the most significant conservation legislation in over half a century.

This law established the Legacy Restoration Fund, which created a dedicated revenue stream to tackle the backlog of repairs across national parks, national forests, and other public lands.

Real Progress Across the Country

Thanks to this legislation, billions of dollars have already gone toward critical infrastructure projects, from Acadia to Glacier Bay. Trails, campgrounds, roads, and visitor centers have seen long-overdue improvements.

Volunteers have stepped up too, contributing thousands of hours of service. In 2023 alone, partner organizations raised over $570 million in private funding to support the effort.

Montana Has Benefited in a Big Way

Here in Montana, nearly $200 million has been invested through the Legacy Restoration Fund across lands managed by the National Park Service, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Education.

These projects not only preserve the land, they support Montana jobs and communities. Across the country, these efforts create about 20,000 jobs per year and have added more than $10 billion to the economy in the last five years.

Tourism Boosts Local Economies

In 2024, national parks welcomed 331 million visits, generating $50.3 billion in economic activity and supporting 378,000 jobs nationwide. That impact is felt right here at home in Montana, where outdoor tourism remains one of our strongest economic drivers.

There’s Still Work to Be Done

Despite the progress, there’s still a long way to go. The total deferred maintenance backlog across all federal land management agencies is estimated at $40 billion. To keep our parks open, safe, and accessible, we must continue to invest.

The America the Beautiful Act Is the Next Step

That’s why Senator Daines recently introduced the America the Beautiful Act, in partnership with Senator Angus King (I-ME). This bipartisan bill builds on the foundation we laid in 2020. It would reauthorize the Legacy Restoration Fund and expand the use of public-private partnerships to continue chipping away at that massive maintenance backlog.

The legislation also supports economic growth and job creation while protecting the public lands we all value.

Montana’s Public Lands Are a Way of Life

Montanans don't just visit our public lands, we live in them. They’re where we work, play, raise our families, and build our communities. Protecting these spaces isn’t a luxury, it’s a responsibility.

The America the Beautiful Act gives us the tools to do just that. Let’s ensure that our children and grandchildren will have the same opportunity to explore and enjoy Montana’s wild, open spaces, and that those spaces are safe, strong, and preserved for generations to come.

Steve Daines is a United States Senator from Montana. Jeff Mow is the former superintendent of Glacier National Park.

