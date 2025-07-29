Bracket Set for 2025 Legion AA State

Football may be right around the corner, but playoff baseball is in full swing across the country. Here in Montana, eyes turn north to Medicine Hat, Alberta, for the 2025 Legion Baseball Montana/Alberta Class AA State Championship Tournament. Starting Wednesday, July 30, the 14-game affair runs through the weekend, with the winner crowned on Sunday, August 3, and punching their ticket to Billings for the Northwest Regional Tournament later in the month. The Royals (4th seed) and Scarlets (3rd seed) will both be in attendance, with the Scarlets falling to the 3rd seed after a 4–3 loss to the Royals on the 27th.

(Permissions by BALB) (Permissions by BALB) loading...

Senior Night Starts with a Nailbiter

Game 1 of Senior Night was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams getting on the board in the first inning. Cody Collis led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on an error by the Royals’ shortstop. Paxton Fitch went 3-for-3 on the day, driving in the Royals’ first run to tie it at 1. Anthony Williams followed with a grounder that resulted in a fielder’s choice, giving the Royals a 2–1 lead after one. They added another in the third: Fitch doubled, then scored when Connor Smith reached on an error. The Scarlets tied it at 3 in the fifth after a single and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Bridger Leland delivered with a single and advanced on an error, driving in two. In the bottom of the sixth, after two quick outs and a pair of walks, Chaise Tracy stepped up and singled to left, bringing home Cooper Ballew from second to give the Royals a 4–3 lead. They held the Scarlets scoreless in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Check out more of the Senior Night festivities from the BALB here



(Permissions by BALB) (Permissions by BALB) loading...

High-Scoring Split Ends Regular Season

After the Senior Night festivities came Game 2 of the series. Despite out-hitting their opponent 12–11, the Royals fell 11–6 to the Scarlets. The Scarlets built an early lead with walks and a key two-run single by Cody Collis, who went 4-for-4. The Royals rallied with a five-run third inning but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Nick Martin led the Royals with three hits, while Christianson, Murdock, Williams, and Martin each drove in a run. Scarlets pitcher Kyren Ballard allowed no earned runs over five innings, and the team drew eight walks to help seal the win.

(Photo by Canva) (Photo by Canva) loading...

Billings Squads Land in the Middle of the Pack

With the regular season behind them, both Billings clubs now turn their focus north to Medicine Hat, where they’ll join five other Montana teams and a pair of Alberta squads in pursuit of the state title. The records were tight, with just three conference wins separating the first seed from the sixth. Helena (16–7) earns the No. 1 seed, while 16–8 Missoula takes No. 2. Both Billings teams finished 15–9, but the Scarlets claim the No. 3 spot after going 2–1 against the No. 4 Royals during the season. Bozeman (14–10) lands at No. 5, and Kalispell follows at No. 6 after a 13–11 year. The Medicine Hat Monarchs (2–22) receive an automatic bid as tournament hosts and are seeded behind No. 7 Great Falls (10–14).

(Photo by Canva) (Photo by Canva) loading...

Billings Clubs Lead Off Tournament Action

Billings will lead off the tournament with the No. 3 Scarlets taking on the No. 6 Kalispell Lakers in Game 1 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The No. 4 Royals will follow, facing off against the No. 5 Bozeman Bucks. The No. 2 Missoula Mavericks will meet the No. 7 Great Falls Chargers, and Day One will wrap up with the No. 1 Helena Senators facing the No. 8 Monarchs. The double-elimination state tournament will determine who earns a spot in the 2025 Northwest Regional Tournament, hosted by the Billings Royals from August 6–10. If the Royals win State, the Scarlets would serve as regional hosts and receive an automatic bid as well.

(Photo by Canva) (Photo by Canva) loading...

12 Amazingly Unique Things Montana is Known For What makes Montana so great? Here are a few things that the state is known for. Gallery Credit: Jesse James