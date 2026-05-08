A 22-year-old Pryor man will spend more than seven years in federal prison after admitting to sexually abusing two women on the Blackfeet and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, Esaias Stops Pretty Places was sentenced Friday to 87 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Guilty Plea Came Late Last Year

Stops Pretty Places pleaded guilty in November 2025 to two counts of sexual abuse. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters in federal court in Billings.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tim Racicot announced the sentence in a news release Friday.

First Assault Happened on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation

Federal prosecutors said the first assault happened in May 2023 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Court documents state Stops Pretty Places and the victim had been driving around with other people while drinking alcohol before ending up at a residence on the reservation. Prosecutors said Stops Pretty Places ignored the victim’s objections and raped her inside the home.

After the assault, the victim left the residence and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Second Assault Took Place in Lame Deer

A second assault happened a few months later in July 2023 in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

According to prosecutors, Stops Pretty Places made sexual advances toward another victim while they were at a house in Lame Deer. Court records say he eventually forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

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FBI and BIA Investigated the Case

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.

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