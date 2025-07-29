Montana’s U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke and U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy are backing a new proposal that would charge foreign tourists more to visit America’s national parks. The legislation follows a previous executive order from former President Donald Trump that suggested raising park entry fees specifically for international travelers.

Extra Fees Could Apply at Yellowstone and Glacier

If passed, the bill would allow the U.S. Department of the Interior to apply surcharges to foreign tourists entering any of the country’s 63 national parks, including Yellowstone and Glacier, two of the most visited parks in Montana. However, the proposed legislation does not yet include a specific dollar amount for the fee.

Why Lawmakers Say the Fee Is Fair

Supporters of the bill argue that American taxpayers already fund national parks through taxes and entrance fees, while international visitors benefit without contributing the same way. Zinke called it “unfair” for Americans to cover the full cost of park maintenance. He and other sponsors say charging international visitors a bit more is standard practice in many countries and would help fund much-needed improvements in park infrastructure.

Estimated Billions in Needed Repairs

Backers of the bill say the added revenue from foreign visitors could help chip away at a reported $23 billion in deferred maintenance across the national park system, including $200 million in Montana alone. Projections suggest a $40 surcharge could generate more than half a billion dollars annually, while higher fees could bring in over a billion.

Support from Conservative Policy Group

The Montana-based Property and Environment Research Center (PERC), a conservative-leaning environmental think tank, supports the proposal. Its CEO, Brian Yablonski, said international visitors should contribute to preserving the parks they travel so far to enjoy. PERC estimates a $25 fee could add $330 million a year to park revenues.

Glacier Park Visitors from Canada Would Be Exempt

The bill includes one notable exemption: Canadian visitors to Glacier National Park in Montana would not be subject to the foreign visitor fee.

Sheehy: A “Commonsense” America First Plan

Senator Sheehy said the bill is designed to keep park access affordable for American families while still ensuring visitors from abroad contribute to maintenance and improvements. He described the fee as a commonsense way to support conservation and preserve outdoor spaces for future generations.

U.S. Travel Association Weighs In

According to the U.S. Travel Association, over 72 million international tourists visited the U.S. last year, spending an average of $4,000 per trip. While these numbers are impressive, some experts say international tourism could dip this year due to political tensions and backlash against Trump’s previous immigration and trade policies.

Other Lawmakers Join the Push

Alongside Zinke and Sheehy, the bill is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Riley Moore of West Virginia and Jim Banks of Indiana. Their combined message: if international visitors want to enjoy the beauty of U.S. national parks, they should help pay to keep them thriving.

