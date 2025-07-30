A new wildfire named the Ash Fire was discovered during an aerial reconnaissance mission on Wednesday in the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. The fire has already grown to over 10 acres.

Immediate Firefighting Response Underway

Firefighters quickly jumped into action once the fire was spotted. Personnel are currently battling the flames, with support from the U.S. Forest Service, smokejumpers, a park helicopter crew, Yellowstone’s fire module, a Type 3 helicopter, and a heavy helicopter.

Lightning Likely to Blame

While the exact cause of the Ash Fire is still under investigation, officials believe it was most likely sparked by lightning. Since Memorial Day Weekend, seven wildfires in Yellowstone's backcountry have been started by lightning strikes.

High Fire Danger Across the Park

Fire danger remains high throughout Yellowstone. Due to this, trail and backcountry campsite closures are in place to keep visitors safe. Campfires are only permitted within designated fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry sites, and must be fully extinguished before being left unattended.

READ MORE: Miles of Dead Trees in Yellowstone: What’s Really Going On

Closures and Safety Alerts in Effect

Along with fire-related closures, select rivers and streams are closed to fishing because of low flows and warm water temperatures. This includes the Madison, Firehole, and Gibbon Rivers and their tributaries. Additionally, Biscuit Basin remains closed following a hydrothermal explosion in July 2024, with the area off-limits until further notice.

Get our free mobile app

Stay Informed Before You Visit

Visitors should check official park resources regularly for the latest updates on fire activity, closures, and safety alerts. Staying informed is crucial as conditions can change rapidly in Yellowstone.

Pictures of Yellowstone Park that will Make You Nostalgic "The good old days," captured in photographs from Yellowstone National Park. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos collected from Getty Images