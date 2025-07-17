Improv fans, mark your calendars! One of television’s most beloved comedy shows, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater on September 19th! Whose Live Anyway? is the live adaptation of the show, and features fan-favorite members from the original cast appearing for one night only!

Unscripted, Unpredictable, Unmissable

Whose Live Anyway? brings the beloved improv of Whose Line Is It Anyway? to the stage in a live, interactive format. No scripts, just four seasoned comedians bringing the audience’s ridiculous suggestions to life. No two shows are the same, making it a one-of-a-kind experience full of laughs, sharp wits, and spontaneous fun.

Left: Ryan Stiles (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images); Right: Greg Proops (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Left: Ryan Stiles (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images); Right: Greg Proops (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) loading...

The Minds Behind the Mayhem

Headlining the event are Whose Line Is It Anyway? veterans Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, improv legends who are sure to bring the laughs. Fan favorites Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will round out the four-member cast. With the team boasting experience from TV, film, and stage, this group delivers star power and razor-sharp comedic instincts to every performance, and the onstage chemistry is what makes it an unforgettable event!

UPDATE: Gary Anthony Williams will also be included in the cast. Gary Anthony Williams is a seasoned Whose Line Is It Anyway cast member, featuring in over 30 episodes of the CW reboot and shows such as Malcolm in the Middle, Key & Peele, and The Boondocks.

Left: Jeff B. Davis (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Right: Joel Murray) Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Left: Jeff B. Davis (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Right: Joel Murray) Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) loading...

Get Your Tickets

Tickets for Whose Live Anyway? are on sale now at the Alberta Bair Theater box office and website. The show will be 90 minutes, full of laughs, music, and off-the-cuff comedy. Audience participation isn’t just encouraged, it’s a necessity to get the most out of the show! All ages are welcome, though PG-13 language and themes may be used during the performances.

(Photo via Google Maps) (Photo via Google Maps) loading...

Friday the 19th is sure to be a night filled with laughs at the Alberta Bair Theater. Don’t miss these improv legends live in Billings -- reserve your spot today!

