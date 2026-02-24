It's a sure sign of spring when you start hearing those catchy jingles on the radio singing, "Let's all go... Where to? The Home Improvement Show!" Rimrock Promotions, the region’s number one Home Show Producer, will be holding the 43rd Annual Spring Home Improvement Show at the MetraPark Expo Center and Montana Pavilion on March 6, 7, and 8.

The show is free and provides an opportunity to chat face-to-face with industry leaders in the home improvement sector. We're not just talking about roofs, siding, and windows (although they'll be there too), but literally hundreds of vendors on site featuring everything from pet products and home decor, to hot tubs and bedding.

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Dreaming of an outdoor kitchen? A new pergola? Or perhaps you're interested in the latest innovations in home security and tech. You'll find all of this and so much more at the Spring Home Improvement Show.

You'll also be able to fill your goodie bag with free schwag from vendors. Many have pens, stickers, can koozies, magnets, or other fun trinkets. The Spring Home Improvement Show has several activities to keep your youngsters busy, too, as you wander through the displays.

The Spring Home Improvement Show has over $80,000 worth of prizes, including some seriously big-ticket items. Attendees can register to win:

$12,500 3KW Residential Solar System from Yellowball Roofing & Solar

$12,500 Artesian Hot Tub from Tub Tenders

$12,000 Roofing Package from American Roofing & Exteriors

$10,000 Legacy White Glove Photo Portrait Collection from Clark Marten

$4000 Ultimate Home Owners Package from Billings/Laurel Ace Hardware Stores

Much more!

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Plus, an exclusive prize for KBUL News Talk listeners/readers.

Enter below for your chance to win a Generac GP3600 portable generator, courtesy of TW Enterprises. This generator is loaded with premium features, including PowerRush™ Advanced Technology, which delivers over 40% more starting capacity.

The winner will be drawn at random from all entries on Thursday, March 5th, at noon.

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