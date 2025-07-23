Royals Wrap 3-Game Series Tonight

The Billings Royals wrap up their final out-of-city series today, Wednesday, July 23rd, with a doubleheader against the Bozeman Bucks this evening. In the last two games of the 3-game series, the Royals will be looking for a pair of wins to break out of the tightly-contested Class AA standings and take home the series.

Early Runs Give Bozeman Edge

The Bozeman Bucks started Tuesday’s game 1 of the series with some hot bats, putting up 3 runs in the top half of the first inning. A lead-off single, a walk, and a pair of steals put the runners in scoring position with #7 Cody Smith at the plate. Cody managed to drive in a pair of runs off of a Royals error, and then scored himself on a single from #5 Jacob Snyder. #10 Connor Smith ended up tallying 26 pitches in the first inning for the Royals, and it looked like it may be a 5-inning game after the Royals went 4-up-3-down in the first, down 3-0.

Royals Respond in the Second

The senior pitcher did well to fight through his sickness, battling a bug that had him knocked out for most of the weekend. After a hit-by-pitch, Smith got himself a pair of outs with a strikeout and a fly to left field, although the Royals were unable to get a second-inning shutout as they allowed a run in off of a center-field single. The Royals finally got their caffeine and managed a 2-out rally in the second, kicked off by a walk drawn by #5 Brady Baker. #2 Severen Cellan pushed Baker to third on a single, and then #3 Ryder Murdock did a job with a left-field, 2 RBI double that cut the Bucks’ lead to 4-2.

Smith Settles, Royals Stay Alive

After the second, neither team could get much going. From the 3rd to the 5th, only five players found themselves safe at first with 4 singles and a walk between the two teams. Connor Smith regained his command, showing why he’s a staple in the starting rotation. He faced 26 batters over 6 innings, allowing just 5 hits, 1 walk, while striking out 2. With 90 pitches to his name, Smith took the mound once again in the 7th down by 2. An early single by #16 Grayson Herz put the pressure on the Royals, but a quick fielder’s choice and a flyout double play sent the Royals to the plate with one last chance at victory.

Royals Threaten in the Seventh

The Bucks stuck with their starter to begin the 7th, as #9 Cash Tasker had allowed 4 hits and 3 walks while striking out 3 over 6 innings on just 71 pitches. Tasker got the first out with a flyout to right field, but after allowing a single to center, head coach Dan Purpura called in the reliever, #15 Gus Musial. Musial started off with a walk, giving the Royals runners on first and second with 2 outs to play with. #9 Kooper Beard came to the plate after a strikeout, and managed to single to right field to load the bases for #7 Paxton Fitch. Paxton made hard contact down the first base foul line, but the first baseman #19 Quinn Pershing flashed his glove and stepped on first to end the game.

State & Regional Tournaments Loom

As of 7/17, the Bozeman Bucks (13-7) held a single-game lead over both the Scarlets (12-7) and Royals (12-8). With Bozeman going 2-1 against the Great Falls Chargers over the weekend, the Royals will need to win out this evening to have a shot at the #3 seed heading into the state tournament. First and second seeds are still up for grabs as well, with the current #1 ranked Helena Senators (14-5) and the #2 Missoula Mavericks (14-7) still within reaching distance. The State AA Tournament is in Medicine Hat July 30-Aug 3, with the 2025 American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament coming to Billings at Dehler Park August 6th-10th. The Royals are the hosting team, but if they earn the state bid, the Scarlets will take their place as the host team.

Dehler Doubleheader to End the Season

The Royals and Scarlets will play their final games of the regular season Sunday, the 27th, at Dehler Park. Senior Night festivities begin at 3:00, with games scheduled for 3:00 and 5:30.

