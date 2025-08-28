The Fall Home Improvement Show is back, Sept. 5 - 7 at MetraPark.

This show is one of the largest in a five-state area, drawing thousands of attendees to over 400 booths, vendors, and exhibits.

From flooring and cabinetry to dream kitchens and hot tubs, the Fall Home Improvement Show is a one-stop shop for homeowners to gather ideas, meet local contractors and builders, and explore unique items that can help make your home better.

KBUL NewsTalk and the Fall Home Improvement Show want to give our listeners and online readers a chance to win some free goodies at the show.

Enter below to win a Custom Grilled Cheese Perfection at Montana Melt food truck and two pints of beer at Thirsty Street Brewing (a $20 prize pack value, courtesy of Newman Restoration and Montana Melt). Entrants must be 21 and over and must reside in the Billings/Laurel area. You may enter one time per day from August 26 to September 5.

Score a 1-in-10 chance at a fantastic grand prize.

Ten winners will be randomly drawn from all entries on Friday, September 5th, with one lucky contestant winning an Invisible Fence Shield system courtesy of Invisible Fence of the Big Sky.

Make indoor areas off limits to pets. The Shields Plus Indoor Avoidance System gives you control over which areas your pet may visit inside your home. The unit can be set for 2-10 feet in diameter, so it can be placed on chairs, under tables, near the garbage or pet food- virtually anywhere.

Now in its 14th year, the Fall Home Improvement Show at MetraPark in Billings is always free to attend, and thousands of dollars in prizes are awarded each year.

