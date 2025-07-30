A 54-year-old man from Hays, Montana, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and an unregistered silencer.

Wylon Alfred Plainfeather will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters handed down the sentence.

Illegal Firearms Found During Search in Billings

The case began on December 27, 2022, when law enforcement officers arrived at a home in Billings searching for someone on probation. The individual wasn’t there, but officers discovered three firearms in the basement of the house.

Plainfeather Admits Guns Were His

Just as officers were preparing to leave, Plainfeather pulled into the driveway. He immediately admitted to owning the guns. One was a sawed-off shotgun, another was a .22 caliber rifle fitted with a homemade silencer, and the third was a standard firearm. Plainfeather told authorities he had fired the gun with the silencer, but said it didn’t work well. He claimed he traded for the weapons on the reservation.

Firearms Not Registered as Required by Law

Investigators confirmed that all three guns were operable. However, none of them were registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record (NFRTR), which is required by federal law. Plainfeather pled guilty in March 2025 to possession of an unregistered firearm and an unregistered silencer.

Federal Agencies Led Investigation

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and Montana Probation and Parole worked together on the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Hendricks led the prosecution.

Part of Operation Take Back America

Plainfeather’s case is part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative focused on cracking down on violent crime, illegal immigration, and organized criminal groups. The program brings together resources from the Department of Justice to help keep communities safe.

