A 65-year-old man from Three Forks, Montana, was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison after admitting to distributing methamphetamine in Gallatin County.

Anthony Robert Catalusci will serve 63 months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Guilty Plea Entered Earlier This Year

Catalusci pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one felony count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy.

Investigation Traced Back to 2021

Federal documents show that the Missouri River Drug Task Force (MRDTF) began investigating Catalusci’s involvement in a larger drug operation as early as 2021. On April 6 of that year, a confidential informant bought 11 grams of meth from Catalusci for $500.

More Evidence Emerges in 2024

In April 2024, the investigation gained traction again when an informant made three separate meth purchases from a known co-conspirator. Authorities later discovered the drugs were supplied by someone known as “Tony,” later identified as Catalusci.

Suspect Linked Through Multiple Sources

Investigators interviewed a source who said a man named “Tony” from Clarkston, Montana, had asked him to travel to Las Vegas to pick up packages of methamphetamine. Another confidential informant also referenced “Tony” as the source of their meth. That dealer was recorded on audio confirming that “Tony” was providing the drugs.

Drugs and Admission Found During Home Search

In September 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Catalusci’s home. Although only a small amount of meth was seized, Catalusci admitted to officers that he had been distributing the drug.

Case Part of National Crime Reduction Effort

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force. It is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative that unites law enforcement agencies and local communities to fight violent crime and drug distribution. You can learn more about the PSN program at justice.gov/psn.

