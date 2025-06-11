The United States of America is in the middle of arguably the most conflicted point in the country’s history since the Civil War. The right and the left are the furthest apart they’ve ever been, and the tensions continue to rise as political divisions deepen. With the threat of further riots across the country, here’s what Montana’s federal and state representatives have to say on the topic.

“We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy. If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable. In California, we’re seeing the results of leadership that excuses lawlessness and undermines law enforcement. When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must. We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states.” - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Attorney General Knudsen isn’t alone in his comments, joining 25 other attorneys general in support of President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment to Los Angeles.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte also stands in support of President Trump with a June 9th post on X

Senator Tim Sheehy joined the conversation on Fox, reposting his conversation to the X social media platform.

Senator Steve Daines called in to kick off Montana Talks on Wednesday morning, commenting on the “One Big, Beautiful Bill”, energy and Montana coal, and also the LA riots.

“These riots literally are protesting ice, taking criminals illegally here, off the street. Thank God for President Trump's heavy hand to stop this anarchy, the burning of police vehicles, because this is a cancer that can spread across the country. It needs to be stopped here in Los Angeles”

Congressman Troy Downing isn’t turning the other way, his response to the LA riots in lockstep with his fellow representatives.

"The violence in Los Angeles reflects a failure by Democrat officials to protect their communities and a disturbing unwillingness to condemn it. President Trump was elected to enforce immigration laws and is absolutely right to uphold public safety. While Democrats excuse chaos, Republicans remain the party of law and order."

Congressman Downing will have more to say on the LA topic as he joins Montana Talks later in the week to discuss his COAL POWER Act, a bill that would rescind the Biden-Era MATS rule and provide coal plants like Colstrip with regulatory relief.



