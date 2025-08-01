A deadly shooting at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, has left four people dead. The incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m. Friday, and law enforcement officials say the scene is now secure. However, the suspect, identified as 45 year old Michael Paul Brown of Anaconda, remains on the run.

Suspect Identified as Michael Paul Brown

Authorities have named Michael Paul Brown as the gunman responsible for the shooting. Brown is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Officials believe he is armed and extremely dangerous.

Last Seen Driving a Stolen Pickup

Brown was last seen driving a stolen white 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Montana plates DTY493. The vehicle was spotted traveling west of Anaconda on Stumptown Road. A large law enforcement presence has gathered in the area near Anderson Ranch Loop Road as the search continues.

Public Urged to Stay Away and Remain Alert

Residents have been urged to avoid the Stumptown Road area entirely. “Do not approach the suspect. Contact 911 immediately if you see him or the vehicle,” the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center warned. They’re asking anyone with information to call 563-5241.

SWAT Clears Suspect’s Home

The Granite County Sheriff's Office confirmed that SWAT has cleared Brown’s home in Anaconda, but he was not found. The search effort has since expanded, with help from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and state agencies.

Local and State Leaders React

Congressman Ryan Zinke also issued a statement, urging residents in the area to “stay inside and lock their doors.”

Get our free mobile app

Investigation Ongoing

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), part of the Department of Justice, is leading the investigation. At this time, officials have not released further details about the events that led up to the shooting.

LOOK: Where people in Montana are moving to most Sta﻿cker compiled a list of states where people from Montana are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker