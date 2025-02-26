Will the inclusion of High School baseball in Montana ruin young arms?

With the baseball season being split between high school and Legion, questions have begun popping up about the wear and tear of dual-league players, with pitchers in particular. According to this study, ”the majority of shoulder (39.6%) and elbow (56.9%) injuries were sustained by pitchers, and most injuries were chronic and caused by overuse.” Pitching limits are an important tool for leagues to help combat injuries, especially ones that can become chronic or end a player's career. Let's dive deeper into how the MHSA and Legion help combat these injuries.

Different League, Different Rules

High school splits their season into 3 parts: the First Five Weeks, April 18th, and Post-Season. As shown in the charts below, the MHSA aims for early caution and a ramp-up into the season, with a “no pitch unthrown” mentality as we head into the postseason. You can see the numbers below and read the official MHSA Pitch Count rules here.

(Credit: Canva) (Credit: Canva) loading...

Compare that with Legion’s uniform, consistent pitching limits (shown below, full rules can be seen here) and some surprising numbers stick out. Legion requires a 4-day rest with any outings of over 81 pitches, contrary to high school’s 3-day rest after 86 after April 18th. While on the surface these differences don’t seem like much, over the course of a full season (especially for players participating in both leagues) it can pile up.

(Credit: Canva) (Credit: Canva) loading...

Player & Coach Roles

Pitching limits are put in place to protect the young, developing arms of the players, but pitch counts alone can’t prevent injury. Kade Hickey, first year coach out in Huntley, says “The kids have to be honest about how much they’ve pitched in high school.” With Legion still the primary source of ball for the serious players, there may be some contention between coaches. “I think it’s important that (a player’s coaches) are on the same page, and that we have to keep these kids healthy.” I asked Kade about the increased load on pitchers and if he thinks it’ll lead to more injuries. “I really don’t think it’s gonna be an issue yet. I think that all coach’s main concerns are their kid’s bodies and how they’re doing.”

It's important to keep yourself and your young athletes informed about their health. They all want to play, but it's important that they’re playing safely. Talk with your coaches if you have any concerns about your player’s usage and health.

The Best 15 Montana High Schools For Sports Sports are a big deal in Montana, and thanks to Stacker and Niche we know what high schools are the best for sports under the Big Sky. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern