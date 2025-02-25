High School baseball might be taking away some of Legion’s thunder

With baseball season soon underway, we’re following up on yesterday’s article that you can find here. Now that we’ve covered the basics of this year’s MHSA baseball season, let's dive deeper into how the expansion of high school baseball is expected to impact the Legion schedule, and how the two differ.

Season Length

Arguably the biggest difference between the two is the length of season. High school ball begins in March, with each team having a 22-game cap. The season only runs through May, with the State tournament happening just before Memorial Day. Legion, on the other hand, has historically started as early as April, although Legion has signed an agreement with the MHSA not to begin until after the school’s season is over. Legion has no mandated schedule outside of conference games, and teams can play upwards of 50 games in the May to August season.

Pitching Restrictions

Both high school and Legion use pitch counts for their pitchers, mandating a period of rest based on how many pitches a pitcher has thrown in an appearance. While Legion (generally) keeps the same numbers throughout the season, high school has broken it up into 3 different categories, with each part of the season having different limits. If I explained it all in depth here it might put you to sleep, so stay tuned for the follow-up coming later in the week.

Cost & Accessibility

Like most athletic programs past middle school, both high school and Legion baseball hold tryouts for their teams. The big difference between the two is their cost. With high schools now sanctioning baseball, low-income families have a better opportunity to get their kids involved thanks to school resources. While some fundraising may be involved (especially in the early years of programs), high school ball is nowhere near the $2,000+ cost of Legion. Travel costs are also included in the school-sanctioned programs, relieving a lot of the stress on the family’s budget.

Both high school and Legion programs offer their benefits, alongside the downsides. While Legion has historically been seen as the main route for baseball in Montana, we could see a boom in prospects out of Montana as more students have access to affordable baseball.

