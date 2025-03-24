Baseball is finally here!

Opening day is happening across the nation, and Montana is no exception. 7 games are slated to be played this week across the Billings area, from Laurel to Huntley. With baseball expanding across the state, and 35 teams vying for position, this year is set to be exciting.

Weekend Recap

While the MHSA allowed competitions as early as March 20th, many teams will see their first games this week. Skyview, West, and Senior have all played their first games, facing off against each other in the first-ever cross-city high school baseball matchups. Skyview went 0-2, losing to West 11-14 and then Senior 3-8, while the West vs Senior matchup was canceled due to the poor weather on Saturday.

Tuesday's Slate

On Tuesday, March 25th The Laurel Locomotives will face off against Skyview at Thomson Park in Laurel at 4:00 pm, while Billings Central will welcome the Columbus/Red Lodge/Park City coop to Dehler Park at 5 pm. Huntley Project will head into town on Tuesday as well, facing off against Senior at Pirtz Field at 7 pm.

Weekend Clashes

The weekend will start with Columbus coming back to Billings with a match against West on Thursday, March 27th out at Pirtz at 7 pm. Then on Friday Skyview will head off to face Huntley at 5, while Laurel comes into Billings to face off against Senior at Pirtz, starting at 7 pm. East Helena will travel into Columbus on Saturday, facing the coop at 3:00 pm.

Jamboree in Sidney

Central heads out to Sidney, facing off against Sidney High on Friday at 7 pm and then Stanley High on Saturday at 12 pm. Those games will be played at Moose Park as part of a 3-team jamboree, with Saturday opening with Sidney hosting Stanley at 10 am. West will also spend the weekend on the road, playing against Sidney at 5 pm for the second part of a Sidney double-header.

35 teams will be battling it out for those coveted spots in May, as classes C-AA see a year of competition before AA breaks off for the 2026 season.

