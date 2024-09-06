VETERANS: Win a Full Mouth Rehab from Yellowstone Family Dental

Win a full mouth rehab with Yellowstone Family Dental.

Yellowstone Family Dental and KBUL News Talk have an incredible opportunity for one deserving veteran in the Billings area. It's an opportunity to win a full mouth dental rehab, valued at up to $50,000!

Montana has one of the highest numbers of veterans per capita in the US. Montanans are proud to serve our country, and Yellowstone Family Dental wants to recognize a local veteran with this incredible gift.

Now through October 31st, click the button below to enter.

Submit an essay on why you should win.

Veterans who wish to participate in the promotion will submit an essay (no more than 1,000 words) on how the current state of their dental health impacts their quality of life, along with a photo of themself. See complete contest rules and more information at www.montanadentalimplants.com.

