Foodie Friday: Tomato & Soft Cheese Pasta

This recipe is one of my all-time favorites. I have made it so many times since I discovered it about a year and a half ago. It went viral on TikTok in 2022, I discovered it, modified it, and am here to share it with you today.

Tomato & Soft Cheese Pasta

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

Ingredients

2 packages of grape tomatoes

2 packages of Boursin cheese

chopped basil

olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

cooked pasta

cooked Italian sausage

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

Directions

Preheat oven to 400º Dump the tomatoes into a pan. Nestle the cheese into the tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with basil. Add salt and pepper. Place in the oven for half an hour. Remove the pan from the oven, squish the tomatoes with a masher, and mix the cheese into the tomatoes. Add pasta and Italian sausage, stir and serve

Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

Tips & Tricks

I like to use two different flavored blocks of Boursin cheese.

I tried a completely different kind of pasta this time around. I had recently heard of something called shirataki noodles. They are made from water and konjac flour. They are extremely low-calorie. We are talking like 15 calories per serving. They don't have a very distinct flavor, and the consistency is a bit chewy. They're definitely an acceptable alternative for pasta, in my opinion.

It Was Delicious

Mine and my friend's dogs really wanted to taste test for us. We gave them a nibble of bread, it's the price we pay for their love.

Watson and Bruce, a couple of beggars. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Watson and Bruce, a couple of beggars. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM loading...

Definitely try this recipe, it is so easy and delicious. Downloadable pdf linked below.