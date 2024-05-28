Ground Broken on Veteran Memorial at Billings’ Dehler Park

On a sunny post-Memorial Day, Veterans, dignitaries, press and citizens gathered to ceremoniously break ground for a special monument.

This Veteran's Memorial will be built just outside the centerfield fence at Dehler Park, home of the Billings Mustangs. 12 feet tall and 24 feet long, this decorative wall will honor 36 deceased Veterans from conflicts from 1975 to the present, with ample spaces for more Service personnel. The other side will be an interactive display that will show where each Vet was born in Montana and where in the world they perish.

The ground-breaking ceremony proceeded with a series of brief speeches: Ken Callahan, the president of Hoodies for Heroes; Rick Baker, the founding force behind this Memorial; Mayor Bill Cole, Senator Steve Daines, a spokesman for Senator Jon Tester. The majority of the monies raised has come from Baker's own pocket. He then solemnly read the 36 names who will be inscribed on this commemoration.

Sen. Daines gave a sobering new description to this holiday's importance. "Memorial Day is the most expensive holiday, because of the high cost paid."

After the speeches and recognitions to VIPs in the project, 21 special shovels were used to dig up and toss the dirt to officially launch the construction.

I don't get it. The sod was already removed and the dirt disturbed in 22 spots. The ground had already been broken. And why just one shovelful per VIP? C'mon, get cracking; there's a monument to build!

While the initial building will soon be underway with in-kind contributions, more funds will be needed to complete this memorial. The thermometer above is currently set at the $100,000 raised. The goal is $450,000 to cover estimated costs. Find out how to donate at the Hoodies for Heroes website.

