Senator Sheehy Stokes Fire For Aerial Firefighting Act In Senate

Montana Senator Tim Sheehy’s Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act passed unanimously through the Senate. Introduced shortly after President Trump returned to office, the bipartisan bill was introduced by Senator Sheehy, alongside New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich (D). The bill aims to help the US combat the year-round threat of wildfires by strengthening the wildfire suppression fleets across the country. The bill amends the Wildfire Suppression Aircraft Transfer Act of 1996, reinstating the sale of excess aircraft and supplies from the Department of Defense.

It’s only April, and this year has already seen the most dangerous and expensive wildfire season in history. It’s clear our government must do more to give wildland firefighters the tools they need to protect communities and save lives. The Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act supports that mission by eliminating bureaucratic obstacles to provide our aerial wildfire suppression fleet the resources necessary to fight wildfires quickly and aggressively. - Senator Sheehy on the bill.

This isn’t a new development for the Department of Defense, as they were permitted to sell excess DoD aircraft and supplies to firefighters until the initial authority expired in 2005. Under President Barack Obama, these sales were permitted again from 2012 to 2017 before they were terminated. Under the Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025, the Department of Defense will once again be authorized to sell the excess equipment to entities that have aerial firefighting contracts with the government, starting October 1st, 2025, and ending October 1st, 2035.

This is Montana Senator Tim Sheehy’s first sponsored bill to pass through the Senate, with senators from Oklahoma, Arizona, Idaho, California and Georgia joining in on the introductions. The United Aerial Firefighters Association also endorsed the bill.

