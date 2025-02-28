Divisionals this weekend, State begins March 13th!

Its that time of year again! With March right around the corner, basketball season is wrapping up with tournament time happening across the nation! Teams are already on the road travelling to the Divisional tournaments, hoping to earn a bid into State!

District Wrap Up

Classes B and C send their district winners onto Divisionals, with B split up into 3 divisions and C into 4.

Malta, Lodge Grass, and Missoula Loyola all put up 91 in their championship game and look to be the favorites to make it to Missoula. Choteau won District 1B, Columbus took 4B in overtime, and Thompson Falls took 7B. The Western B Divisionals will be in Hamlton, with Southern B playing in Billings and Northern B heading to Cut Bank.

Class C was busy, with 13 districts naming champions over the weekend. Box Elder heads into Divisionals with momentum, as Scobey squeaked out a championship victory over Lustre Christian 47-43. Plentywood won their championship game by 46 over Savage, while Jordan and Terry battled it out, with Jordan managing to take the win 42-41. Cascade will be heading to Great Falls after their victory, with Manhatten Christian heading to Butte. Northern C Divisionals will be in Great Falls, while the West will head to Butte, East will meet in Sidney, and the South will be in the lion’s den of Lockwood.

Class A

East and West split up in Class A, with the East playing at Metra Park in Billings, and the West heading to Whitefish. Lockwood and Billings Central hope to bring their momentum with them into Metra Park, both slated at the top of the Eastern A. Heading into Friday Havre and Hardin will battle it out, looking to hold off elimination, as will Lewistown and Miles City. The top 4 will advance, and they’ll meet the top four teams from the West back in Billings.

Class AA

AA will finish out their season this weekend, and State will be hosted in Bozeman at MSU.

