Basketball’s Big Weekend in Big Sky Country
State basketball tournaments begin Wednesday, March 13th.
Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula will welcome 8 teams from across the state as they host the state tournaments this weekend. From March 13th-15th, teams will battle it out on the hardwood with hopes of bringing home the state title. The first rounds are played on March 13th, except for Class C girls who begin March 12th.
Boys AA
Billings Skyview and Helena Capital will open the tournament in Bozeman, tipping off at 9:00 in the morning. The winner will move on to face the victor of Helena vs Billings Senior after that at 10:30 am. Missoula Hellgate will take on Gallatin at 3:30 pm, a matchup that saw the Knights win by 26 in February. Billings West and Missoula Sentinel will wrap up the day for the boys, that game scheduled to tip off at 5:00 pm.
Girls AA
Missoula Hellgate will kick things off for the girls against Billings Skyview today at noon, a matchup in which the Falcons took home the victory 52-42 earlier in the year. Billings West will then play Helena at 1:30 pm, and the two winners will face off in the semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, we’ll see Gallatin take on Butte at 6:30 pm, and the day will wrap up with Missoula Big Sky taking on the hometown Bozeman Hawks at 8:00 pm.
Girls A
Havre vs Bigfork will open the doors at Metra Park in Billings at 9:00 am. Dillon and Lewistown will face off at 10:30 am. Frenchtown will face off against the local Lockwood Lions for the start of the second session at 3:30. Billings Central Lady Rams come into the tournament touting a perfect 21-0 season, and they’ll look to add another against Columbia Falls at 5:00.
Boys A
Billings Central will open the Boys A agains Ronan at noon. Dillon and East Helena will follow that at 1:30 pm. Browning vs Glendive will begin at 6:30 pm. Lockwood and Frenchtown will face off at 8:00 pm. Lockwood and Frenchtown play each other in both the boys' and girls' first rounds, adding an exciting energy rarely seen during tournament time.
Boys B
Malta and Manhattan will open in Missoula for the Class B at 9:00 am. Malta is one of the favorites, with their 20-3 record, including a 14 point win over Huntley Project to start the year. Local team Missoula Loyola will welcome Three Forks at 10:30. Lodge Grass and Glasgow will face off at 3:30, with the winner facing the winner of Harlem vs Thompson Falls at 5:00 pm.
Girls B
Malta and Baker will tip off the girl’s tournament, slated to begin at noon. That’s a rematch of a close, 1-point game that Malta won back in December. Hometown Missoula Loyola will take on Jefferson at 1:30 pm. Huntley Project and Fairview will play at 6:30 pm, Chinook and Florence will end the day in Missoula at 8:00.
Girls C
Class C will start the ladies off early, with the first round of contests happening Wednesday, March 12th in Butte. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will kick things off against Plenty Coups at 3:00pm. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will face Manhattan Christian at 4:30 pm. West Yellowstone and Scobey play at 6:00 pm, and Melstone will end the day against Roy-Winifred at 7:30.
Boys C
After the first session of girls on Wednesday, Box Elder will open the boy’s tournament against either Terry or Melstone at noon. Melstone will face Terry in a challenge game for the spot in state after winning their consolation match against Roberts in the divisional tournament. Scobey and Seeley-Swan will take the court after that at 1:30 pm. Brothers in Christ will battle it out as Manhattan Christian and Lustre Christian face off at 3:30 pm. Bridger and Fort Benton round out the first round for the boys at 5:00 pm.
