State basketball tournaments begin Wednesday, March 13th.

Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula will welcome 8 teams from across the state as they host the state tournaments this weekend. From March 13th-15th, teams will battle it out on the hardwood with hopes of bringing home the state title. The first rounds are played on March 13th, except for Class C girls who begin March 12th.

(Photo by Tony Reid on Unsplash) (Photo by Tony Reid on Unsplash) loading...

Boys AA

Billings Skyview and Helena Capital will open the tournament in Bozeman, tipping off at 9:00 in the morning. The winner will move on to face the victor of Helena vs Billings Senior after that at 10:30 am. Missoula Hellgate will take on Gallatin at 3:30 pm, a matchup that saw the Knights win by 26 in February. Billings West and Missoula Sentinel will wrap up the day for the boys, that game scheduled to tip off at 5:00 pm.

(Photo by David Morris on Unsplash) (Photo by David Morris on Unsplash) loading...

Girls AA

Missoula Hellgate will kick things off for the girls against Billings Skyview today at noon, a matchup in which the Falcons took home the victory 52-42 earlier in the year. Billings West will then play Helena at 1:30 pm, and the two winners will face off in the semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, we’ll see Gallatin take on Butte at 6:30 pm, and the day will wrap up with Missoula Big Sky taking on the hometown Bozeman Hawks at 8:00 pm.

(Photo by Christopher Zarriello on Unsplash) (Photo by Christopher Zarriello on Unsplash) loading...

Girls A

Havre vs Bigfork will open the doors at Metra Park in Billings at 9:00 am. Dillon and Lewistown will face off at 10:30 am. Frenchtown will face off against the local Lockwood Lions for the start of the second session at 3:30. Billings Central Lady Rams come into the tournament touting a perfect 21-0 season, and they’ll look to add another against Columbia Falls at 5:00.

(Photo by Nick Gardner on Unsplash) (Photo by Nick Gardner on Unsplash) loading...

Boys A

Billings Central will open the Boys A agains Ronan at noon. Dillon and East Helena will follow that at 1:30 pm. Browning vs Glendive will begin at 6:30 pm. Lockwood and Frenchtown will face off at 8:00 pm. Lockwood and Frenchtown play each other in both the boys' and girls' first rounds, adding an exciting energy rarely seen during tournament time.

(Photo by David Banning on Unsplash) (Photo by David Banning on Unsplash) loading...

Boys B

Malta and Manhattan will open in Missoula for the Class B at 9:00 am. Malta is one of the favorites, with their 20-3 record, including a 14 point win over Huntley Project to start the year. Local team Missoula Loyola will welcome Three Forks at 10:30. Lodge Grass and Glasgow will face off at 3:30, with the winner facing the winner of Harlem vs Thompson Falls at 5:00 pm.

(Photo by Tevin Trinh on Unsplash) (Photo by Tevin Trinh on Unsplash) loading...

Girls B

Malta and Baker will tip off the girl’s tournament, slated to begin at noon. That’s a rematch of a close, 1-point game that Malta won back in December. Hometown Missoula Loyola will take on Jefferson at 1:30 pm. Huntley Project and Fairview will play at 6:30 pm, Chinook and Florence will end the day in Missoula at 8:00.

Get our free mobile app

(Photo by Michael Bourgault on Unsplash) (Photo by Michael Bourgault on Unsplash) loading...

Girls C

Class C will start the ladies off early, with the first round of contests happening Wednesday, March 12th in Butte. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will kick things off against Plenty Coups at 3:00pm. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will face Manhattan Christian at 4:30 pm. West Yellowstone and Scobey play at 6:00 pm, and Melstone will end the day against Roy-Winifred at 7:30.

(Photo by Nic Y-C on Unsplash) (Photo by Nic Y-C on Unsplash) loading...

Boys C

After the first session of girls on Wednesday, Box Elder will open the boy’s tournament against either Terry or Melstone at noon. Melstone will face Terry in a challenge game for the spot in state after winning their consolation match against Roberts in the divisional tournament. Scobey and Seeley-Swan will take the court after that at 1:30 pm. Brothers in Christ will battle it out as Manhattan Christian and Lustre Christian face off at 3:30 pm. Bridger and Fort Benton round out the first round for the boys at 5:00 pm.

The Best 15 Montana High Schools For Sports Sports are a big deal in Montana, and thanks to Stacker and Niche we know what high schools are the best for sports under the Big Sky. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern