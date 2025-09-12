On Saturday, October 4th, Columbus will host an evening filled with fellowship, food, and meaningful conversations. The 2025 Lincoln Reagan Dinner isn’t just another dinner event, it’s a chance to sit down with neighbors, enjoy a hearty meal, and hear from some of Montana’s key voices in leadership.

Key Voices Taking the Stage

This year, the spotlight will shine on Montana Representative Troy Downing and Montana Supreme Court Justice candidate Judge Dan Wilson. Representative Downing will reflect on his first year in the U.S. House, sharing stories and lessons learned along the way. Judge Wilson, meanwhile, will outline his vision for Montana’s future as he pursues a seat on the state’s highest court.

When and Where to Gather

The dinner will take place at The Pavilion in Columbus (328 East 5th Ave N). Social hour kicks off at 5 p.m., giving you a chance to mingle and catch up with friends, with the main event starting promptly at 6 p.m.

Dinner, Drinks, and Plenty of Fun

What’s dinner without a great meal? Guests will enjoy a spread featuring roast beef and pork. Drinks will be available at the no-host bar, and the evening will feature not only conversation but also plenty of fun, including a raffle, a silent auction, door prizes, and even a gun raffle drawing.

How to Reserve Your Seat

Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for youth ages 6–12. To grab your spot at the table, you can reach out to Forrest Manderville (406-690-1933), Maureen Davey (406-321-0956), or Karla Johnson (406-855-2761).

More Than a Dinner, It’s Community

Events like the Lincoln Reagan Dinner are about more than politics. They’re about building connections in our community, sharing ideas, and taking time to be with one another. Whether you’re there for the speakers, the food, or simply the company, you’ll leave with a deeper sense of what makes Stillwater County such a special place.

