After three days of Big Sky basketball, Montana and Montana State remain in contention in both men's and women's brackets. With only four teams remaining and a ticket to the Big Dance at stake, Big Sky basketball is reaching must-watch status.

Read More: High School Basketball State Tournaments: All-Class Preview

#5 Idaho State vs #1 Montana State - Women’s Semifinal - ESPN+

For the third time this year, the Bengals will face the Bobcats. The last time these two met in February, it ended in a Montana State victory 74-60 over Idaho State with Marah Dykstra scoring 29. Esmeralda Morales will also be one to watch, averaging 15 points a game for the Cats. The Bengals will have to step up their defense, as they were outscored by 56 points between their last two meetings. 9-1 in their last 10 games, #1 Montana State comes in as the heavy favorite, -6.5 over Idaho State. Tipoff will be Tuesday, March 11th, at noon MST.

(Photo by Bobcat Creative) (Photo by Bobcat Creative) loading...

#6 Montana vs #2 Northern Arizona - Women’s Semifinal - ESPN+

#6 Montana comes off an upset over #3 ranked Idaho and will look to continue their Cinderella run in what the Big Sky Conference is calling ‘Starch Madness’. The Grizzlies have been outscored by 2.5 points per game, and with Northern Arizona’s 9 3-pointers per game, coach Brian Holsinger will have defense on his mind. Mack Konig will look to lead the way offensively, scoring 20 points against Idaho, with Avery Waddington adding 17 of her own. ESPN analytics has NAU at an 81% chance of grabbing victory. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11th, at 2:30 pm MST.

Lady Griz vs NAU (Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana) loading...

The Women’s Championship is scheduled to be played at 3:00 pm MST on March 12th. Broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN+.

(Photo by Canva) (Photo by Canva) loading...

#5 Montana State vs #1 Northern Colorado - Men’s Semifinal - ESPNU, ESPN+

The sub-.500 Montana State Bobcats will have some work ahead of them as they go against the #1, 24-8 Northern Colorado Bears. Montana State has matched up well against the Bears in their last two games, with their margin of loss between the two being only 7 points. Marcell McCreary averaged 18 off the bench in those two games on an average of 24 minutes, highlighting the depth of this year’s Northern Colorado team. Northern Colorado opened at a -4.5 favorite according to ESPN Bet, which has since gone up to -5.5. Bobcats hit the hardwood on Tuesday, March 11th, at 7:00 pm MST.

(Photo by Bobcat Creative) (Photo by Bobcat Creative) loading...

#6 Idaho vs #2 Montana - Men’s Semifinal - ESPN2, ESPN+

12-1 in their last 13, the Grizzlies will be looking to add another win to that record against the Vandals, whom they’ve beaten in both meetings this year. Money Williams and Malik Moore are both averaging 13+ points a game and shooting above 40% on the year. The Vandals are coming off of an 80-70 upset over the Portland State Vikings, where Kristian Gonzalez and Jack Payne both eclipsed 20 points. Vegas still sides with Montana, however, with the lines opening with Montana a -5.5 favorite. Tipoff is Tuesday, March 11th, at 9:30 pm MST.

Montana plays Northern Arizona (Ryan Brennecke/University of Montana) loading...

The Men’s Championship is scheduled to be played at 9:30 pm MST on March 12th. Broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

(Photo by Canva) (Photo by Canva) loading...

Montana Grizzlies Men's Basketball Schedule Gallery Credit: Ace Sauerwein