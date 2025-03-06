Day 1 Men Results

After the first round of the tournament, MSUB Men advance off of a buzzer-beating, go-ahead 3 from half court by Jajuan Tot. Jalen Tot led the team in points, scoring 24 in 36 minutes. They'll face off against #1 Central Washington Friday, March 7th, at 3:15 MST.

Seattle Pacific dismantled Alaska Fairbanks 81-47, helped with Alaska Fairbanks going 19-63 from the field. Mason Landdeck secured a double-Double for Seattle Pacific, with 19 points and 14 rebounds. They'll move on to face #2 Northwest Nazarene on Friday, March 7th, at 1:00 MST.

Day 1 Women Results

#4 Western Washington took down #5 Northwest Nazarene 82-70. Five ladies from Western Washington reached double digits in scoring, with Alyson Deaver topping the chart with 17. Western Washington advances to face #1 Alaska Anchorage on Friday, March 7th, at 5:15 MST.

#6 Saint Martin's upset #3 Central Washington 60-52, with Jada Travis leading the team in scoring with 16 points, along with 7 rebounds on a full 40 minutes. Saint Martin's will play against #2 MSUB on Friday, March 7th, at 8:30 PM.

MSUB sends both teams to GNAC Tournament in hopes of bringing the title home

Montana State University Billings will be headed to Lacey, Washington, for the GNAC Basketball Championships this weekend.

The men earned the #5 seed after finishing the year on a 9-2 run and making history with their third consecutive year with 20 wins, the first program to do so in the GNAC era.

The women received the #2 seed and a first-round bye in their fifth consecutive tournament appearance as they seek a third straight appearance in the championship game.

MSUB Men

After beating Alaska Anchorage on February 20th, the Yellowjacket men secured their spot for post-season play. Tied with Western Washington and Seattle Pacific at 11-7 in conference play, the men will play their first game of the GNAC Championship against Western Washington in the 4-5 matchup on Thursday, March 6th, at 3:15 PM MST.

WWU scored 84 and 94 in the team's two meetings during the regular season, beating MSUB by double-digits in both matchups. “WWU is extremely talented and arguably the best offensive team in the tournament,” said MSUB head coach Luke Fennelly. “We have to be at our best defensively and play smart offensively to help limit our mistakes, as turnovers can really ignite their offense.”

MSUB Women

"I have a great feeling about our team as we head into post-season play," said MSUB women’s head coach, Kevin Woodin. Finishing 14-4 in conference earned the Lady Yellowjackets the #2 seed and a first-round bye in the tournament, and they’ll play the winner of #6 Saint Martins vs #3 Central Washington on Friday, March 7, 8:30 PM MST.

Having made the championship the last two years, Coach Woodin and the Lady Yellowjackets will be looking to finally tie the bow and bring the trophy home for the first time since 2018. The women stashed the program’s third consecutive 25+ win season and the 6th for the program with their 25-6 record.

The MSUB Foundation is hosting a Jacket Hoops watch party, and you can register for the event here. The first drink is on them, and appetizers are provided as well!

Games will be broadcasted on the GNAC YouTube channel. Men's championship is March 8th at 6:00 PM MST, and the Women's is March 8th at 8:30 MST.