Come Support Veterans in Forsyth Montana Events June 1st!

With the summer season just begun, are you already thinking "What can we do now?" How about a short road trip to Forsyth to uphold Veterans?

Montana Warriors on the Water, a non-profit collaboration of outdoor recreationists, Veterans and local businesses, are hosting four events in Forsyth. You can choose the fun from the following options:

Patriotic Parade, May 31st, 7:00 p.m.

Why wait for Saturday to honor our Military? C'mon down Friday after work to a parade on Main Street starting at seven. Afterwards, enjoy some live music and street bingo.

Color Run, June 1st, 7:00 a.m. Sign up, 8:00 Start

Jog through clouds of pigment. I highly recommend glasses or eye protection. $25 to sign up at the event. The run starts at the Rosebud County Fairgrounds in Forsyth, right by the hospital.

Poker Run, 9:00 a.m. Sign up, 10:00 Start and 3:00 Finish

The ante to start your game is $20 at the Forsyth Station; gets the first card. The next cards come from the Junction City in Custer, the BW Grill and Bar in Hysham, the Forsyth Country Club, and finally the Rosebud County Fairgrounds in Forsyth. With a total payout purse of $800, the best hand will get 50%, next best 35%, and third will get 15%.

Any vehicle can be used, still a designated driver may be a good idea.

Cornhole Tournament, 12:00 p.m. Sign up; 1:00 Start

Back in the day, it was horseshoes. Today it's cornhole. The entry fee is $40 per team, competing for $1,800 in total cash payouts. Four sets of Round Robin will establish the upper and lower divisions, then each division competes in double elimination. Cash prizes will be given to the top three teams in both divisions.

These events on June 1st are also Fundraisers.

Warriors on the Water provides recreational therapy to Veterans, along with a network to each other and to other resources committed to their well-being. Their goal is to effectively address each Veteran's need with a welcoming approach. And quite frankly to enjoy the Montana outdoors along the way.

So please bring your available funds and caring spirit. Should be a good Friday-Saturday getaway.

More information is on the attachments below.

And while you are there, check out the town and the businesses. Everything's within walking distance. Thanks for reading this and have a fantastic Weekend.

Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water loading...

Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water loading...

Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water loading...

Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water Credit: Montana Warriors on the Water loading...

Get our free mobile app