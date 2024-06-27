You've probably heard by now that I've been traveling across the state, hosting events with Americans for Prosperity to highlight the impact inflation has had on regular Montanans. We've been at Fusion Fights "Under the Lights," and we've hosted gift card giveaways at a wide variety of shops and restaurants.

I have to give a shout-out, too, to V-42 Fitness Three Forks, a veteran-owned gym that has been doing its best to keep prices down for its clients — many who are veterans, too. Americans for Prosperity did a gift-card giveaway there, too.

But the reality is that not all business owners can avoid price increases in the current economy. The average American family has to spend $11,400 more a year to maintain the same lifestyle they had on January 2021, which is a 19.4 percent increase in costs overall. Businesses themselves aren't immune to cost increases, and they have to cover them somehow.

Take, for example, what I learned from Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Brandon Wittman after a roundtable in April. Both of the cooperative's power suppliers said they are going to have to raise their rates, and the power itself accounts for about 55 percent of the cooperative's total expenses.

Then there's the fact that a standard pole was $700 two years ago; it's $1,100 today. A transformer used to be $1,500 is almost $6,000 today. I get my electricity from the cooperative, so I appreciate that their first rate increase in 12 years was just 4 percent, but I know they are feeling the squeeze, too.

If you'd like to join me and Americans for Prosperity in the fight against inflation, listen to Montana Talks for details on upcoming events as they become available. In the meantime, you can click here to learn more about getting involved or fill out this form to volunteer. Hopefully, I'll see you soon!

This content is paid for by Americans for Prosperity-Montana.