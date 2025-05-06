Summer is here, and with the beautiful weather comes hours in the car traveling to your vacation destination. While the legal rules should be known, there are plenty of unwritten rules you can follow as well to make our roadways safer and more enjoyable to travel. Here are 6 unwritten rules of the Interstate to keep you from becoming that guy.

1. Keep Right, Pass Left

Quite possibly the #1 unspoken rule is the “Keep Right” rule. We all drive at our own pace, some faster than others. One of the best ways to maintain safety is by keeping right. Keeping right not only lets the faster cars pass you easier, but it puts less stress on everyone involved by limiting lane navigation.

2. Respect Space

The average US personal vehicle is over 4,000 lbs (2 tons), and when traveling at 65+ miles per hour, it takes over 300 feet for them to come to a stop. Add another 76,000 lbs and 45+ feet of length and that 300 feet turns into 525*. Safety is about giving space, not taking it. They’ll hurt you more than you could hurt them.

3. Be Predictable

While “defensive driving” may be best for protecting yourself, “predictable driving” is the best mentality to have when on the interstate for the safety of everyone. Being predictable can build a ‘trust bubble’ around your vehicle, giving you more space for lane changes and allowing you and others to make moves with confidence. Use your blinker, and make sure to check your blind spots multiple times before moving.

4. Merge with Courtesy

We all want to be at the front of the line on the off-ramp, but overeagerness can easily turn a weekend of fun into a month of autoshops and pain. Get into the correct lane early, and give space for merging in and out (especially in dense traffic areas). Using the ‘zipper’ merging method is one of the best ways to be predictable and respect space while reducing road rage and congestion.

5. Don’t disrupt the flow

Although each vehicle moves at its own pace, the overall flow of the interstate can be vastly changed by just one press of the brakes. Let faster cars pass, especially when looking to pass slower vehicles. While the 30 extra seconds behind the big rig may be arduous, it’s a better option than taking a bumper to the rear going 80. Whether you’re speeding or not, be aware of those around you.

6. Be considerate, not combative

Considerate drivers are the best part of Montana’s roadways, let’s not forget it as we head to our boats and awaiting beverages. Don’t use high beams against oncoming traffic. With the vibrancy of vehicle lights continuing to increase, flashing someone at night can lead to reduced vision for upwards of 5 seconds. That’s 476 ft of uncontrolled travel at 65 mph. And please, don’t litter.

Roadway safety isn’t just about following the laws, but also about making it to your destination. When drivers are aware and drive with empathy, everyone’s travel becomes a lot less stressful. Next time you’re packed up and ready to hit the road, drive like everyone depends on you… because they do.

