Spring into Big Prizes at Billings’ Spring Home Improvement Show

"Let's all go! Where to?! The Home Improvement Show!"

We know that Spring is right around the corner when we start hearing the iconic jingle for the annual Spring Home Improvement Show at MetraPark. This year's show kicks off on Friday, March 7th, and runs through 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 9th.

650+ Booths and Free Admission

You'll find plenty of traditional home-remodeling vendors at the Spring Home Improvement Show; from roofing, windows, and siding, to countertops and bathtubs. You'll also see the latest in home tech, outdoor entertaining, gadgets, home decor, furnishings, and many other innovative products. Organizers write,

Over 650 exhibits were exposed to over 30,000+ people attending the 2024 Show, making it the largest attended Home Show in a five state area.

The Spring Home Improvement Show takes place in the Expo Center and the Pavilion at MetraPark, with a whopping $50,000 in prizes!

Win free stuff and cool prizes.

Ten lucky KBUL fans will win two pints at Thirsty Street Brewing, courtesy of Newman Restoration, plus a free sandwich from Montana Melt. Yum! Prizes must be claimed at the courtesy desk at the Show.

If you win a beer and food prize, you'll have a one-in-ten chance of winning this year's fantastic KBUL Grand Prize:

A Generac 2900 PSI Pressure Washer, courtesy of TW Enterprises. Model G0078990 with its large Generac 196cc OHV engine. Generac’s SPEEDWASH provides you with a complete washing system featuring best-in-class cleaning power. The complete cleaning system includes a family of innovative cleaning attachments. Retail Value: $419.

Good luck, and we'll see you at the Spring Home Improvement Show, March 7 - 9, 2025 at MetraPark.

