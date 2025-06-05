Future Begins Now For Billings Class Of 2025

Graduation season is here, bringing a day of celebration this Saturday at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark. Here’s what to expect from each of School District 2’s high school graduations.

Senior

Senior will kick off the day with the first graduation ceremony, starting at 10:00 a.m. Valedictorian Leelah Ormsby is expected to speak, along with Principal Michele Strouf, who will hand out four Principal Awards.

(Photo via Shelli Strouf) Leelah Ormsby

What are your future plans? "I’ll be attending Michigan State University on a volleyball scholarship and majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. My goal is to play volleyball past the college level before going into medical school!" - Leelah Ormsby

Festivities will also include the Honor Song, performed by the Eagle Whistles. 378 graduates will receive their diplomas, ending their time as Broncs.

West

Noah Clark (Photo via West High School)

What are your future plans? "My future plans will consist of a quick gap year then quality education at Montana’s finest, Montana State University. I will be pursuing a business degree, with possibly an economics associate degree." - Noah Clark

The largest class of the year will start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, with over 500 graduating seniors expected to attend.

Abigail Thayer (Photo via West High School)

How have the last 4 years helped set you up for success? "West has shaped me in so many ways. Getting involved—whether through sports, clubs, student council, or the arts—pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow. The teachers here believed in me and gave me the confidence to take risks, chase ideas, and work hard for what matters." - Abigail Thayer

Student Body President Abigail Thayer will begin with her Welcome Speech, while the Senior Class President Noah Clark will wrap things up for the Bears. Jacqueline Pucci earned Valedictorian honors, while Assiniboine Cree will perform the Honor Song.

(Photo via West High School) Jacqueline Pucci

What does it mean to you to be a speaker at graduation? "Being a speaker at graduation is the culmination of everything I’ve done over the past 4 years. It’s a terrifying and daunting reward that in pursuing I have accepted as a challenge. I don’t enjoy class presentations in front of twenty people, so I’m excited to see how this experience goes. It is definitely new territory for me." - Jacqueline Pucci

Skyview

Rounding out the day will be the Falcons, starting at 6:00 p.m. Following the Processional and National Anthem, Assiniboine Cree will return for a second performance for what the program calls “Native Drummers”. Mr. Jay Wahl will lead the ceremony, with Valedictorian Samuel Ross earning a segment as well.

Camble Bjornstad (Photo by Heather Mosser Photography)

What will you miss most about your class(mates)? “I will miss being around my friends the most and being able to go out and do stuff with them. Not being able to play sports or be on a team with them will be what I miss most and making memories that we can look back upon.” - Camble Bjornstad

Senior Class President Camble Bjornstad and Senior Class Vice President Piper Millikan will be closing out the ceremony, marking the end of their high school careers for about 350 Falcons.